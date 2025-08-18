He was the third RB into the game for Washington for a second straight week, behind Chris Rodriguez and Jacory Croskey-Merritt (while Brian Robinson and Austin Ekeler didn't play). There's nonetheless a chance McNichols makes the Week 1 roster, as he's familiar with Kliff Kingsbury's offense and will bump up a spot on the depth chart if the Robinson trade rumors come to fruition. It does seem Rodriguez and Croskey-Merritt are more likely to take over Robinson's role, but McNichols helped fill the gap when Robinson or Ekeler was out last year.