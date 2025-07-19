Menu
Jermaine Johnson headshot

Jermaine Johnson Injury: Lands on active/PUP list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 19, 2025

Johnson (Achilles) was put on the active/PUP list by the Jets on Saturday.

This move was expected, as Johnson tore his Achilles in Week 2 of the 2024 campaign and still had not returned by OTAs in May and June. At the same time, Jets coach Aaron Glenn said in June that Johnson should be ready for the start of the regular season, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Two years ago, the defensive end recorded 55 tackles (36 solo), including 7.5 sacks, and seven pass breakups.

