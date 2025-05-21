Fantasy Football
Jermaine Johnson

Jermaine Johnson Injury: Sidelined Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 21, 2025 at 12:31pm

Johnson (Achilles) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

As expected, Johnson will begin the Jets' offseason activities on the sidelines as he continues to recover from the torn Achilles sustained two games into the 2024 season. According to Costello, he's likely to remain out until training camp. Once healthy, the 2022 first-round pick is expected to return as one of the Jets' top pass rushers in 2025.

Jermaine Johnson
New York Jets
More Stats & News
