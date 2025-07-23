Jermar Jefferson News: Catches on with Tennessee
The Titans signed Jefferson to a contract Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.
Jefferson appeared in two regular-season games for the Lions in 2024, posting six carries for 22 yards and one catch on as many targets for 10 yards. The 2021 seventh-round pick will use training camp and the preseason to audition for a spot on the Titans' 53-man roster.
