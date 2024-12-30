Jermar Jefferson News: Three carries in win

Jefferson rushed the ball three times for nine yards in Monday night's 40-34 victory over San Francisco.

Jefferson was elevated to the active roster for the second game in a row Monday, garnering three opportunities out of the backfield, two of which were goal-line carries in the first quarter. For the second straight week, Jefferson rushed the ball while rookie Sione Vaki went without a carry and Jefferson may be considered Detroit's No. 3 running back behind Jahmyr Gibbs and Craig Reynolds for the time being with David Montgomery (knee) unavailable.