Jerome Ford Injury: Could practice soon

Ford (undisclosed) worked out with the athletic training staff Friday and is getting closer to practicing, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has been consistently optimistic that Ford's absence at the start of training camp won't last long. With rookie second-round pick Quinshon Judkins unsigned and facing legal problems, the Browns are left with only fourth-round pick Dylan Sampson, Pierre Strong and UDFA Ahmani Marshall as the available running backs for the opening days of training camp. Ford likely will be the leader of the group once he's ready to return from his unspecified injury.