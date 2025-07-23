Jerome Ford Injury: Misses Wednesday's practice

Ford didn't participate in Wednesday's training camp practice, with Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram noting that the running back appears to be dealing with a minor unspecified injury.

With 2025 second-rounder Quinshon Judkins unsigned amid legal issues, per Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal, Ford's absence further taxes the Browns' running back depth at the onset of training camp. For now, Dylan Sampson, Pierre Strong and Ahmani Marshall are the team's available backfield options, but once Ford is back on the field, he'll profile as the team's RB1, given Judkins' situation, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com notes.