Ever since the Browns selected two running backs in the 2025 NFL Draft, it felt like Ford could be flipped at the deadline, which falls on Nov. 4, a day after Week 9 wraps. That Cleveland is 1-5 and seemingly playing for the future only cements that notion. He's primarily served as a third-down back since rookie Quinshon Judkins was established as the starter earlier this season. Lately, Dylan Sampson, a fourth-round draft pick in 2025, has rotated in with Ford, which sets up a scenario where Cleveland trades Ford and allots more playing time to Sampson.