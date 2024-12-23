Jer'Zhan Newton News: Shows out in Week 16

Newton recorded six total tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks and an additional two tackles for loss, in Sunday's 36-33 win over the Eagles.

Newton, a 2024 second-round pick from Illinois, appears to be finding his groove in the NFL, as he tallied career highs in total tackles (six) and tackles for loss (three) in Sunday's win. The rookie defensive lineman has been inconsistent throughout the year, recording 38 total tackles, including 2.0 sacks, and one forced fumble across 14 appearances. Newton appears to be improving as the season progresses, and his next opportunity to take the field will come in Week 17, when the Commanders face the Falcons.