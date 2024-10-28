Jessie Bates News: Nabs pick in Week 8

Bates recorded five total tackles (three solo) and one interception in Sunday's 31-26 win over the Buccaneers.

The veteran safety picked off Baker Mayfield on the Buccaneers' first drive coming out of halftime, bringing his season total up to two interceptions. Bates has also accumulated 50 total tackles, four passes defended and three forced fumbles through Atlanta's first eight games. He's expected to continue starting alongside Justin Simmons as part of one of the the best safety duos in the NFL ahead of Week 9, when the Falcons host the Cowboys.