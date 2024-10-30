NFL Staff Picks: Week 9 Winners

This article is part of our NFL Staff Picks series.

Odds from BetMGM . Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.

This week, there is just one unanimous pick again — the Browns +2 vs. the Chargers — and only one team got four votes — the Buccaneers +9 at the Chiefs.

All best bets missed, but the group's unanimous pick hit. Majority picks went 9-7.

Jeff Erickson won last week, going 11-5. Kevin Payne was a game behind at 10-6 to improve to a season-leading 71-50-2.

Jeff Erickson won last week, going 11-5. Kevin Payne was a game behind at 10-6 to improve to a season-leading 71-50-2.

All best bets missed, but the group's unanimous pick hit. Majority picks went 9-7.

This week, there is just one unanimous pick again — the Browns +2 vs. the Chargers — and only one team got four votes — the Buccaneers +9 at the Chiefs.

Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.

MATCHUP ERICKSON PIANOWSKI WHALEN PAYNE DEL DON Texans +2 at Jets Texans Texans Texans Jets Jets Cowboys +2.5 at Falcons Falcons Falcons Cowboys Cowboys Falcons Broncos +9.5 at Ravens Broncos Broncos Broncos Ravens Ravens Dolphins +6 at Bills Bills Bills Bills Dolphins Dolphins Saints -7 at Panthers Saints Panthers Saints Saints Panthers Raiders +7 at Bengals Raiders Raiders Bengals Bengals Raiders Chargers -2 at Browns Browns Browns Browns Browns Browns Commanders -3.5 at Giants Commanders Commanders Commanders Giants Giants Patriots +3.5 at Titans Patriots Titans Titans Titans Patriots Bears +1 at Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Bears Bears Bears Jaguars +7.5 at Eagles Jaguars Jaguars Eagles Jaguars Jaguars Lions -3.5 at Packers Lions Lions Lions Packers Packers Rams -1.5 at Seahawks Seahawks Rams Rams Seahawks Seahawks Colts +5.5 at Vikings Vikings Colts Vikings Vikings Colts Buccaneers +9 at Chiefs Buccaneers Buccaneers Chiefs Buccaneers Buccaneers Best Bet Raiders Titans Commanders Jets Buccaneers Last Week Record 11-5 7-9 7-9 10-6 7-9 2024 Record 57-64-2 48-73-2 57-64-2 71-50-2 45-76-2 2024 Best Bet Record 1-7 5-3 2-5-1 5-3 1-7 2024 Unanimous Pick Record 3-7 2024 Majority Pick Record 59-62-2 2023 Record 133-131-8 125-139-8 129-135-8 140-124-8 127-137-8 2022 Record 127-136-8 149-114-8 124-139-8 131-132-8 133-130-8 2021 Record 129-140-3 134-135-3 N/A 145-124-3 136-133-3 2020 Record 121-127-8 128-120-8 N/A 115-133-8 118-130-8 2019 Record 126-124-6 140-110-6 N/A 127-123-6 134-116-6 2018 Record 125-122-9 134-113-9 N/A N/A 120-127-9 2017 Record 117-125-14 128-114-14 N/A N/A 98-144-14 2016 Record 140-111-5 130-121-5 N/A N/A 132-119-5 2015 Record 134-114-8 120-128-8 N/A N/A 121-127-8 2014 Record 123-128-5 140-111-5 N/A N/A 128-123-5 2013 Record 132-114-10 118-128-10 N/A N/A 128-118-10 2012 Record 110-140-6 125-125-6 N/A N/A 123-127-6 2011 Record 121-128-7 134-115-7 N/A N/A 127-122-7 2010 Record 129-122-5 134-117-5 N/A N/A 134-117-5 2009 Record 123-130-3 132-121-3 N/A N/A 126-127-3 2008 Record 132-114-10 128-118-10 N/A N/A 130-116-10 2007 Record 127-120 118-129 N/A N/A 130-117 2006 Record 118-129 N/A N/A N/A N/A 2005 Record 121-126 N/A N/A N/A N/A 2004 Record 124-124 N/A N/A N/A N/A 2003 Record 121-126 118-129 N/A N/A N/A 2002 Record 113-136 123-126 N/A N/A N/A 2001 Record 124-113 117-120 N/A N/A N/A 2000 Record 123-117 134-106 N/A N/A N/A

WRITER COMMENT Erickson I'm sick and tired of this underachieving Bengals team that's had bad karma attached to it the last two years. It all dates back to them letting Jessie Bates walk because they didn't want to pay the going rate on a stud safety, instead believing in their own ability to find the next one in the draft. Pianowski So long as the Tennessee offense doesn't give the game away, this is a modest number to make. Whalen This could be a letdown spot for Washington coming off of a miracle win, but the Commanders have so many advantages in this game and should be able to lean on the running game against a Giants defense that's slipped in recent weeks. Payne The Jets-Houston line seems fishy, so I'll take the Jets and go the extra step to make them my best bet. The Lions look like the best team in the league, but are they peaking too early? Del Don Tampa Bay's line seems a bit inflated likely thanks to the WR injuries.

The players:

• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.

• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.

• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.

• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 and 2023 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.

• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.

-

Did you know you can bet on the NFL in most states? You can sign up for the best sports betting sites and bet on anything NFL. In addition, you can get thousands in bonuses by redeeming various sportsbook promo codes that give users bonus bets upon registration.