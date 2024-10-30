NFL Staff Picks: Week 9 Winners

This article is part of our NFL Staff Picks series.
Jeff Erickson won last week, going 11-5. Kevin Payne was a game behind at 10-6 to improve to a season-leading 71-50-2.
All best bets missed, but the group's unanimous pick hit. Majority picks went 9-7.
This week, there is just one unanimous pick again — the Browns +2 vs. the Chargers — and only one team got four votes — the Buccaneers +9 at the Chiefs.
|MATCHUP
|ERICKSON
|PIANOWSKI
|WHALEN
|PAYNE
|DEL DON
|Texans +2 at Jets
|Texans
|Texans
|Texans
|Jets
|Jets
|Cowboys +2.5 at Falcons
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Falcons
|Broncos +9.5 at Ravens
|Broncos
|Broncos
|Broncos
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Dolphins +6 at Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Saints -7 at Panthers
|Saints
|Panthers
|Saints
|Saints
|Panthers
|Raiders +7 at Bengals
|Raiders
|Raiders
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Raiders
|Chargers -2 at Browns
|Browns
|Browns
|Browns
|Browns
|Browns
|Commanders -3.5 at Giants
|Commanders
|Commanders
|Commanders
|Giants
|Giants
|Patriots +3.5 at Titans
|Patriots
|Titans
|Titans
|Titans
|Patriots
|Bears +1 at Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Bears
|Bears
|Bears
|Jaguars +7.5 at Eagles
|Jaguars
|Jaguars
|Eagles
|Jaguars
|Jaguars
|Lions -3.5 at Packers
|Lions
|Lions
|Lions
|Packers
|Packers
|Rams -1.5 at Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Rams
|Rams
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Colts +5.5 at Vikings
|Vikings
|Colts
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Colts
|Buccaneers +9 at Chiefs
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Chiefs
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Best Bet
|Raiders
|Titans
|Commanders
|Jets
|Buccaneers
|Last Week Record
|11-5
|7-9
|7-9
|10-6
|7-9
|2024 Record
|57-64-2
|48-73-2
|57-64-2
|71-50-2
|45-76-2
|2024 Best Bet Record
Odds from BetMGM.
|WRITER
|COMMENT
|Erickson
|I'm sick and tired of this underachieving Bengals team that's had bad karma attached to it the last two years. It all dates back to them letting Jessie Bates walk because they didn't want to pay the going rate on a stud safety, instead believing in their own ability to find the next one in the draft.
|Pianowski
|So long as the Tennessee offense doesn't give the game away, this is a modest number to make.
|Whalen
|This could be a letdown spot for Washington coming off of a miracle win, but the Commanders have so many advantages in this game and should be able to lean on the running game against a Giants defense that's slipped in recent weeks.
|Payne
|The Jets-Houston line seems fishy, so I'll take the Jets and go the extra step to make them my best bet. The Lions look like the best team in the league, but are they peaking too early?
|Del Don
|Tampa Bay's line seems a bit inflated likely thanks to the WR injuries.
The players:
• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.
• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.
• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.
• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 and 2023 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.
• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.
