Jihaad Campbell Injury: Limited to start training camp

Campbell (shoulder) was a limited participant in Philadelphia's first day of training camp Wednesday, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Campbell fell to the end of the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft due in part to concerns regarding a labrum issue that ultimately required surgery in March. However, he appears to be ahead of the team's original injury timeline, as he wasn't expected to start participating in the Eagles' offseason practices until August. The 21-year-old is expected to compete for a starting role immediately with Zack Baun and Nakobe Dean (knee), who began training camp on the active/PUP list.