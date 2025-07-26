Menu
Jihaad Campbell Injury: Works with first-team defense

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 26, 2025 at 10:22am

Campbell (shoulder) was officially considered a limited participant in Saturday's practice, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

However, Campbell worked with the first-team defense and appears ready for padded practice Tuesday, per Andrew DiCecco of InsideTheBirds.com. Thus, the rookie first-round pick is on track to shake his injury tag within the next week barring a setback. With Nakobe Dean (knee) on the PUP list to start training camp, Campbell should continue to start next to Zack Baun at inside linebacker, and the former could win the job outright with a strong preseason performance.

