Jihad Ward News: Signs with Titans

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 24, 2025 at 9:19am

Ward was signed by the Titans on Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

With the surprising retirement of Lorenzo Carter on Tuesday, the Titans have signed Ward to try and fill the void of his loss. The 31-year-old Ward will now join his seventh NFL franchise after coming off a year in Minnesota where he appeared in all 17 regular-season games, tallying 10 tackles.

Jihad Ward
Tennessee Titans
