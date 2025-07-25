Menu
Jimmy Ciarlo News: Works out with New England

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 25, 2025

Ciarlo (knee) participated in a tryout for the Patriots on Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Ciarlo spent the entire 2024 season on the Jets' injured reserve due to a knee injury and was waived in May. The undrafted linebacker out of Army appears to have fully recovered from his injury and is attempting to catch on with a team during training camp.

Jimmy Ciarlo
 Free Agent
