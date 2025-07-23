Menu
Jimmy Horn News: Past hamstring issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 23, 2025 at 3:14pm

Horn (hamstring) participated in Wednesday's practice, Darin Gantt and Kassidy Hill of the Panthers' official site report.

Horn suffered a hamstring injury during OTAs in June, but he looks to be past the issue. He spent a good portion of Wednesday's practice fielding punts, and the rookie sixth-rounder would carve a spot for himself on the 53-man roster were he to win that job.

Jimmy Horn
Carolina Panthers
