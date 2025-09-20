McCarthy suffered a right high-ankle sprain in last week's loss to Atlanta and reports have him missing 2-to-4 weeks. He won't be placed on injured reserve, according to the Pioneer Press, but the timetable for his return is uncertain. While his walking without a boot on his ankle is an encouraging sign, he could be held out until Week 7 with the Vikings playing overseas Weeks 4 (Sept. 28 versus the Steelers in Dublin) and 5 (Oct. 5 versus the Browns in London) before heading into a bye Week 6 if the team wants to be cautious. It's also possible he could play earlier if he's able to return to practice as early as next week.