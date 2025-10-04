The Vikings were hopeful McCarthy would be able to return to practice this week, but he still hasn't taken part in any on-field work since sustaining a right high-ankle sprain in the team's Week 2 loss to the Falcons. With McCarthy still sidelined, Carson Wentz is slated to draw a third straight start at quarterback Sunday. O'Connell has previously said McCarthy will need a full week of practice before he can return to action, though it's not clear if the second-year signal-caller will regain the starting job once he's formally cleared. After the bye week, the Vikings will host the Eagles in Week 7 on Oct. 19.