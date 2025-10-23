McCarthy thus won't be active for a fifth consecutive game due to his ongoing recovery from a high right-ankle sprain, but his standing as the emergency third QB for a second straight contest gives him a chance to play if both starter Carson Wentz and backup Max Brosmer leave Thursday's matchup due to injuries. McCarthy himself has put together back-to-back weeks of limited on-field work, and coach Kevin O'Connell even told Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com that the second-year quarterback's workout Tuesday was "just not there," but could have been if the Vikings had a Sunday game on the schedule. McCarthy's next chance for his first action since Week 2 is Sunday, Nov. 2 in Detroit.