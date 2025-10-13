McCarthy reportedly took notable step forward in his recovery during Minnesota's bye in Week 6, but it remains to be seen whether the second-year pro will be healthy enough that his mobility isn't impeded for Week 7, which is a benchmark O'Connell has mentioned he will need to pass before being cleared for a return to the lineup. Previously, O'Connell had indicated that the Vikings want McCarthy to log a full week of practice before he returns to action. Per Ben Goessling of The Minnesota Star Tribune, O'Connell declined to name a starter for Week 7 on Monday but confirmed that veteran Carson Wentz is still recovering from the injury to his non-throwing shoulder he suffered Week 5.