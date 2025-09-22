Beyond McCarthy's lack of availability Week 4, O'Connell also noted, "First and foremost, he's got to get healthy. And then, I don't think it's one of those things where it's, hey, he's healthy the night before a game, we're going to throw him out there and say, 'Hey, go figure it out' type of thing." McCarthy emerged from a Week 2 loss to the Falcons with a high right ankle sprain and sat out this past Sunday's win against the Bengals, which allowed Carson Wentz to lead the Vikings offense. Overall, Wentz didn't commit a turnover and compiled 173 yards and two touchdowns on 14-for-20 passing. Wentz will continue operating as the starter for as long as McCarthy is sidelined and potentially even when he's healthy, per O'Connell.