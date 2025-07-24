Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
J.J. Russell headshot

J.J. Russell Injury: Carted off practice field

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 24, 2025

Russell was transported to a local hospital after injuring his neck and head during Thursday's practice.

Russell suffered the injury after a hard collision with Kitan Crawford during team drills. Russell was eventually carted off the field but was alert and had movement in his extremities. He'll undergo further testing to determine the severity of his injury, but he appears to be in jeopardy of being sidelined for an extended period of time.

J.J. Russell
Arizona Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now