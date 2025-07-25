Menu
J.J. Russell Injury: Enters concussion protocol

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 25, 2025 at 10:09pm

Russell was placed in concussion protocol Friday, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Russell suffered a head and neck injury during Thursday's practice, which led to him being carted off the field. He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, but he was cleared to re-join training camp after undergoing tests. Russell will be limited in his activities until he is able to clear the league's five-step concussion protocol.

J.J. Russell
Arizona Cardinals
