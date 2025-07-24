J.J. Russell Injury: Released from hospital

Russell (head) has re-joined the Cardinals at training camp after being released from the hospital.

In a scary moment during practice Thursday, Russell suffered a head and neck injury and was taken to a local hospital for testing and evaluation. The 26-year-old reportedly had movement in all his extremities following the collision that caused the injury, and further testing indicated that he was okay to return to camp. It's not yet clear how long, if at all, Russell will need to be held out of practice moving forward.