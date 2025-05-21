Fantasy Football
J.J. Russell headshot

J.J. Russell News: Arriving in Arizona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 21, 2025 at 1:49pm

Russell signed with the Cardinals on Wednesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

The Memphis product spent the first three years of his career with the Buccaneers but has now found a new home in Arizona. Russell appeared in 16 regular-season games for Tampa Bay in 2024, tallying 33 total tackles and one pass defended across 568 total snaps (236 defensive and 332 on special teams). With the Cardinals, the 26-year-old is expected to compete for a depth spot in the team's linebacker corps.

J.J. Russell
Arizona Cardinals
