J.J. Russell News: Best season yet in '24

Russell registered 33 tackles (20 solo), one defensed pass and one fumble recovery across 16 regular-season games in 2024.

After playing on 44 and 68 defensive snaps in his first two seasons, Russell was in on 236 plays from scrimmage in 2024 while also seeing his most extensive involvement yet on special teams (332 snaps). Russell filled a rotational role in the linebackers corps behind Lavonte David, and he was at his best down the stretch while recording between three and five tackles in eight of his last nine contests. Russell will be a restricted free agent come the new league year in March, meaning the Buccaneers will have the ability to match any offer put in front of him by another team.