J.K. Dobbins News: Signing one-year deal with Broncos

Dobbins agreed to terms Tuesday on a one-year, $5.25 million contract with Denver, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Dobbins racked up a career-high 1,058 scrimmage yards and nine total touchdowns across 13 regular-season appearances with the Chargers in 2024, and he now joins rookie RJ Harvey atop the depth chart of the Broncos' revamped backfield. An MCL sprain forced Dobbins to miss four games during his one-year stint with Los Angeles, but after missing 2021 due to a multi-ligament knee injury, having the same issue linger into 2022 and require surgery, and then suffering a torn Achilles' tendon Week 1 of 2023, for Dobbins to average 4.6 YPC and play 13 games represents one of the most remarkable comeback seasons in recent memory. Both Dobbins and Harvey project as valuable fantasy contributors in coach Sean Payton's offense, which averaged the 10th most points per game (25.0) in the NFL last season and could make a sizeable leap with Bo Nix entering Year 2.