Joe Mixon headshot

Joe Mixon Injury: Limited reps early in camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 22, 2025 at 11:38am

Mixon, who is progressing well in his recovery from an ankle injury, is likely to be eased back into the mix in training camp, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Mixon sported a walking boot this spring after getting hurt during individual offseason training, but since then the running back has regained his mobility while ramping up his workouts. Though he could be limited to a degree early on in training camp, when 100 percent healthy he's in line to maintain his status as the top option in a Houston backfield that added Nick Chubb this offseason and returns Dameon Pierce.

Joe Mixon
Houston Texans
