Joe Mixon Injury: Placed on NFI list

The Texans placed Mixon (ankle) on the non-football injury list for the start of training camp, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Mixon suffered multiple ankle injuries last season, including one that cost him Weeks 3-5, but the current issue is something that popped up during his individual offseason training -- thus the 'non-football injury' designation. He missed spring practices, with reports at the time suggesting he'd likely be ready for training camp. Recent updates suggest the Texans still aren't overly concerned and plan to ease Mixon into training camp, with his absence in the meantime potentially freeing up first-team reps for Nick Chubb, Dameon Pierce, Woody Marks and Dare Ogunbowale.