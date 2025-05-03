Fantasy Football
Joe Noteboom headshot

Joe Noteboom News: Inks deal with Baltimore

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

Noteboom signed a contract with the Ravens on Saturday.

Noteboom spent his first seven seasons with the Rams, starting 35 of 71 career regular-season games. He suited up for only four regular-season contests last year, however, as he dealt with an ankle injury throughout the campaign. Noteboom will likely serve as depth along the offensive line for Baltimore next season.

Joe Noteboom
Baltimore Ravens

