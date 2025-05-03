Joe Noteboom News: Inks deal with Baltimore
Noteboom signed a contract with the Ravens on Saturday.
Noteboom spent his first seven seasons with the Rams, starting 35 of 71 career regular-season games. He suited up for only four regular-season contests last year, however, as he dealt with an ankle injury throughout the campaign. Noteboom will likely serve as depth along the offensive line for Baltimore next season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now