Joey Bosa headshot

Joey Bosa Injury: Dealing with calf issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2025

Coach Sean McDermott said Tuesday that Bosa will not participate in offseason workouts this spring due to a calf injury, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

McDermott said that Bosa "pulled a calf" and that he is expected to be ready for training camp in July, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN reports. The update could still be viewed as concerning for Buffalo, given Bosa has missed a combined 23 games over the past three seasons. Until he's ready for football activities again, his absence should open up more first-team reps for veteran A.J. Epenesa and rookie third-rounder Landon Jackson.

Joey Bosa
Buffalo Bills
