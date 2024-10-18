Joey Bosa Injury: Doesn't practice Friday

Bosa (hip) was listed as a DNP on Friday's injury report.

Bosa has opened the week with back-to-back DNPs due to a hip injury he sustained in Week 3 against the Steelers. The 2016 first-round pick is in jeopardy of being sidelined for a third straight game unless he's able to practice in at least a limited capacity Saturday. If Bosa cannot play Monday against the Cardinals, Tuli Tuipulotu and Bud Dupree will compete for snaps with the first-team defense at outside linebacker opposite starter Khalil Mack.