Joey Bosa Injury: Expects to play Sunday

Bosa (hip) told reporters Friday that he expects to return from a three-game absence and play against the Saints on Sunday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Bosa is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game after being a limited participant in all three practices this week. Bosa revealed Friday that a glute strain has caused pain due to pressure on his sciatic nerve and he expects that, if he does play, that he won't operate under a full workload, per Kris Rhim of ESPN.com. If Bosa does suit up Sunday, he'll likely work in equal rotation with backups Bud Dupree and Tuli Tuipulotu.