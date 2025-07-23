Joey Bosa Injury: Limited reps in training camp

Head coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that Bosa will have his training camp reps managed while working through a calf injury, Mike Moraitis of SI.com reports.

"We'll have a rep plan for [Bosa] and a way to manage things to the best of our ability to try and keep him as healthy as possible," McDermott relayed to reporters before Wednesday's practice. Bosa has missed 23 regular-season games since 2022 and hasn't played more than 54 percent of snaps in a season since 2021 due to injury. The veteran defensive end could be held out of preseason games as he aims to be healthy for the Bills' Week 1 clash against the Ravens on Sept. 7.