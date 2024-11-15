Joey Bosa News: Past hip issue

Bosa (hip) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bengals.

Bosa upgraded to a full workload Friday after opening the Chargers' week of practice with back-to-back limited sessions, suggesting that he's moved past his hip issue in time for Sunday's matchup. The Ohio State product could start opposite Tuli Tuipulotu as part of the Chargers' top edge-rushing duo Sunday if Khalil Mack (groin), who's listed as questionable, is sidelined. Bosa has had his snap count limited over the last three games, though he told reporters Friday that the plan is for him to play "about 30, 30-plus snaps" during Sunday's game, per Daniel Popper of The Athletic.