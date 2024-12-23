Joey Bosa News: Sacks Nix in Week 16 victory

Bosa tallied three tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, during the Chargers' 34-27 win over the Broncos this past Thursday.

Bosa sacked Bo Nix for an eight-yard loss midway through the second quarter. It was Bosa's second sack over his last three games, and the 2016 first-round pick has played at least 40 defensive snaps in three of the Chargers' last four contests. He's up to 5.0 sacks through 12 regular-season games, and he'll look to add to that total in Week 17 against Drake Maye and the Patriots on Saturday, Dec. 28.