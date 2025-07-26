John Stephens News: Participating in training camp
Stephens (knee) is participating in Dallas' training camp, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Stephens is practicing again after having recovered from a torn ACL he suffered in practice last October. The 2023 undrafted free agent has yet to appear in a regular-season game but will have a chance to make his debut should he earn a spot on the team's final roster.
