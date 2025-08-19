Mingo is expected to be sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks, if not potentially longer, due to the knee injury he picked up while hauling in a 49-yard reception in the third quarter of Saturday's preseason loss. The third-year pro will likely officially be placed on IR on Aug. 26, as the Cowboys will be allowed to place two players on IR while designating them to return at the time of the 53-man roster being finalized. Once healthy, Mingo will be competing for reps at wide receiver behind CeeDee Lamb, George Picken, Jalen Tolbert and KaVonte Turpin.