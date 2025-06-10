Jonnu Smith News: Absent from minicamp

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Tuesday that Smith, who did not attend voluntary OTAs, is not at mandatory minicamp and that his absence is not excused, James Palmer of 104.3 The Fan reports.

McDaniel said he "wouldn't get into personal matters" concerning Smith's absence, per C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald, which comes in the wake of the tight end having expressed his desire for a reworked contract and subsequently being floated as a trade candidate. Smith broke out with a career-best 88-884-8 receiving line (111 targets) across 17 regular-season appearances with the Dolphins in 2024, establishing himself as a focal point of the passing game despite the presence of both Tyreek Hill (wrist) and Jaylen Waddle. He's heading into the final season of his two-year deal with Miami and is slated to carry just a $3.49 million base salary and $4.6 million cap hit for 2025, lesser figures than the likes of Austin Hooper, Will Dissly and Josh Oliver. It's possible Smith's holdout continues indefinitely if the Dolphins don't acquiesce to a contract adjustment that at least somewhat reflects his 2024 production.