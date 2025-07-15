Jordan Addison News: Beginning jury trial

Addison's jury trial stemming from a 2024 DUI citation begins Tuesday, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

Adam Schefter of ESPN notes that a three-game suspension would be in line with NFL precedent in the event Addison is convicted. The league can apply a lower standard than criminal courts, which means even if he isn't convicted, he may not avoid NFL punishment. For the time being, Addison's availability for the start of the regular season is up in the air.