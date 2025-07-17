Jordan Addison News: Gets fine and probation in DUI case

Addison, who had a trial for his 2024 DUI citation Tuesday in a Superior Court of California, pleaded to a lesser offense and will pay a fine and be on probation according to his representation, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

With Addison's court case now complete, the NFL likely will weigh in soon on a possible suspension. Even though he pleaded to a lesser charge, he still could face discipline since the NFL's substance-abuse policy has a baseline punishment for a first-time DUI offense of a three-game suspension.