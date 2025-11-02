Addison's yardage total, modest as it was, led the Vikings on the afternoon, and he also made good use on his one rush attempt. The third-year wideout exceeded the 100-yard mark in two of his first three games after starting his season in Week 4 due to a suspension, but he's posted a modest 5-74-1 receiving line on eight targets over the last pair of contests. Sunday marked the first opportunity J.J. McCarthy and Addison had to work together in a regular-season setting, so the duo should continue building chemistry in a Week 10 home matchup against the Ravens.