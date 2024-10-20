Fantasy Football
Jordan Akins headshot

Jordan Akins News: Four catches in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 20, 2024 at 7:49pm

Akins caught all four targets for a season-high 42 yards in Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Bengals in Week 7.

Cleveland's tight ends had a big day in the first game after the organization traded Amari Cooper to the Bills. Akins and starter David Njoku combined for 18 targets, the most for the tight end position this season. In a related note that impacts all receivers, quarterbacks Deshaun Watson (Achilles') and Dorian Thompson-Robinson (finger) were removed from the game, leaving Jameis Winston to close out the contest. At this point, the Browns don't know who will be starting at quarterback next week against Baltimore.

Jordan Akins
Cleveland Browns
