Jordan Akins News: Likely to start again in Week 4

Akins again is expected to operate as Cleveland's top tight end Sunday against the Raiders, as David Njoku (ankle) has been ruled out for a third consecutive game.

Akins set season bests in last week's loss to the Giants, working 67 percent of the offensive snaps into a 4-29-0 line on seven targets. The veteran tight end has eight catches for 66 scoreless yards on 12 targets through three games but hasn't shown much of a ceiling for fantasy purposes. He looks like a touchdown-or-bust fantasy bet versus Las Vegas.