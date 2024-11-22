Jordan Akins News: Three catches in win
Akins caught three of four targets for 38 yards in Thursday's 24-19 win over Pittsburgh in Week 12.
Akins continued a renaissance in a Jameis Winston-led offense. The outing was his fourth in the last five games in which was targeted four times. The lone blemish Thursday was a drop on a play that looked like he had a clear path to the end zone if he secured the ball. David Njoku remains the clear No. 1 at tight end, but he had an off night in the wind and snow of Cleveland, holding to jus one of his five targets.
