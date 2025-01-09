Jordan Battle News: Output declines in 2024

Battle recorded 58 total tackles and three passes defended, including one interception, across 17 games in 2024.

The Alabama product experienced a dip in production during his second season in the NFL, recording fewer tackles (71 to 58), passes defended (five to three) and defensive snaps played (507 to 442) compared to his rookie year. However, Battle came on late in the season and helped the Bengals' defensive resurgence, tallying 33 total tackles and one interception while starting over Vonn Bell in the team's final six games. With Bell set to hit unrestricted free agency this offseason, Battle will aim to build on his strong finish to 2024 and is likely to start alongside Geno Stone in the Bengals' secondary in 2025.