IDP Analysis: Week 11 Review

This article is part of our IDP Analysis series.

Stingley was back on the field for the second consecutive game after being sidelined by a hamstring injury for much of the season. He saw his snap rate return to 100 percent, and he looked completely healthy on the field by picking off a deep ball from Kyler Murray intended for Marquise Brown . We've only seen Stingley on the field for 13 games since he was drafted third overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, but he could be a key piece for the Texans down the stretch.

We're entering among the best weeks of football of the year, as we get the traditional Thanksgiving slate mixed in with college football rivalries on Friday and Saturday, all before a full day of NFL games on Sunday. However, we can't put Week 11 behind us just yet, as plenty happened in the IDP space. One player, in particular, jumped out as the waiver add of the week, and he could be a league winner down the stretch. Unfortunately, there were also some big injuries mixed in. We'll cover it all below.

Risers

Derek Stingley, CB

K.J. Henry, DE

The Commanders' defense is trending down and perhaps hit rock bottom in Week 11 against the Giants. A bright spot was Henry, who was active for the fourth time this season and for the third straight contest since Washington traded away key parts of its defensive line. He saw an expanded role Sunday with James Smith-Williams (hamstring) also sidelined and delivered 1.5 sacks. Henry was a fifth-round pick in the 2023 draft but was very productive across his final three years at Clemson and should see an expanded look with Washington's rebuilt defensive unit down the stretch.

Antoine Winfield, S

YaYa Diaby, LB

Winfield is almost certainly rostered in most leagues and obviously doesn't fit in as an emerging player given his solid play over the last several seasons. However, his 16-tackle effort Sunday against the 49ers gives us an excuse to highlight his current season. Most importantly, he's stayed healthy to this point, which means he'll almost certainly set new career highs in tackles. He's already set career-best marks in passes defended, forced fumbles and recovered fumbles.

Meanwhile, Diaby is another rookie who appears to have the chance to emerge. He's played a situational role amongst the Bucs' linebacker corps and has been used primarily as a pass rusher, and things seem to have clicked for him, as he has four sacks in his last four games. So long as Diaby remains in a timeshare with Joe Tryon-Shoyinka he's not going to provide well-rounded lines, but he'll force his way onto the field more regularly if he continues to produce.

Rasul Douglas, CB

Douglas was acquired by the Bills prior to their Week 9 matchup against the Bengals, and he's made a significant impact since. In only three games – one of which he only played a part-time role as he learned the defense – he's racked up four passes defended, two picks and two recovered fumbles. Douglas had a nose for the ball throughout his time in Green Bay, and he's helped reinforce a beat-up Bills secondary in the last few weeks.

Jordan Battle, S

This one is pretty straightforward, as Battle took over the primary strong safety role over Nick Scott in Cincinnati on Thursday night against Baltimore. Battle delivered a 12-tackle performance, and, most importantly, coach Zac Taylor confirmed after the game that he'd continue to see his role expand. Battle is the top waiver pickup in IDP leagues this week and will be a key contributor in the fantasy playoffs.

Fallers

Joey Bosa, LB

Bosa seemed to be avoiding major injury after he played in only five games last season, but his year could be over after he suffered a foot sprain in Sunday's loss to the Packers. No move is official, but coach Brandon Staley said that an IR stint is likely. If that move does occur, Bosa will have failed to play in double-digit games in three of his eight professional seasons and two consecutively.

Talanoa Hufanga S,

This is nothing but terrible luck, as Hufanga was emerging as one of the better safeties in the league before tearing his ACL on Sunday. He'll only be 24 in 2024, so we should expect him to remain a strong IDP option. In the meantime, Ji'Ayir Brown could emerge as a new option off the waiver wire, as he took over at strong safety and immediately recorded four tackles, three passes defended while also recording a game-clinching pick late in Sunday's win over the Bucs.