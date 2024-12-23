Jordan Battle News: Picks off DTR in Week 16

Battle recorded seven total tackles (six solo) and one interception in Sunday's 24-6 win over the Browns.

Battle rebounded from a head-scratching fumble through the back of the end zone in Week 15 with his impressive performance in Week 16. The second-year safety from Alabama led Cincinnati's defense in total tackles and picked off Dorian Thompson-Robinson in the fourth quarter of Sunday's blowout win. The Bengals' top safety duo of Battle and Geno Stone both nabbed interceptions in Week 16 and will look to stay hot in the Week 17 matchup against the Broncos.