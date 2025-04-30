Jordan Davis News: Option picked up by Philly
The Eagles exercised Davis' fifth-year option Wednesday.
Davis was an integral part of the Eagles' defensive success during last year's Super Bowl-winning run. The Georgia product started all 17 regular-season games, recording 27 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and two passes defended, while serving as one of the team's top run-stuffers. Although he played 122 fewer defensive snaps in 2024 than in 2023, the offseason departure of Milton Williams likely means Davis will see an uptick in defensive work next season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now