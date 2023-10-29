Gameday Injuries: Week 8

The Bears' Justin Fields (thumb) remains out for Sunday night's game against the Chargers after missing practice all week. The talented third-year signal-caller is making progress and could return for a Week 9 matchup against the Saints next

We're set for a rare 14-game mid-season Sunday slate in addition to Monday night's Raiders-Lions matchup, and with no teams on bye, the injury report is unsurprisingly lengthy. The quarterback position has been hit fairly hard again this week, and the running back and receiver groups also have some noteworthy potential game-time decisions on tap. With plenty to keep track of, let's check in on the latest as of Sunday morning:

This column is meant to offer our best predictions on what players will/will not play, as of 9 AM ET on Sunday. For the official active/inactive reports, please see our Latest NFL Player News .

QUARTERBACKS

The Browns' Deshaun Watson (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after missing practice all week. As per early Sunday reports, Watson should have a chance of returning to action from his bruised rotator cuff within the next two games, as the team continues to maintain the injury is not one it feels will require an IR stint. PJ Walker, who most recently came on in emergency duty against the Colts in Week 7 when Watson was forced to exit that contest, will draw the start versus Seattle and is likely to remain under center until Watson is able to resume playing.

The Bears' Justin Fields (thumb) remains out for Sunday night's game against the Chargers after missing practice all week. The talented third-year signal-caller is making progress and could return for a Week 9 matchup against the Saints next Sunday. Meanwhile, undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent, who won his first professional start in Week 7 against the Raiders while throwing for 162 yards and a touchdown while adding 24 rushing yards, will be under center once again versus Los Angeles, with journeyman Nathan Peterman serving as his backup.

The Cardinals' Kyler Murray (knee) was designated to return from the reserve/PUP list Oct. 18 and has been practicing since, even receiving a verbal clean bill of health from head coach Jonathan Gannon late in Week 8 prep. However, per Saturday night reports, Murray was not activated ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens, meaning Joshua Dobbs will draw at least one more start.

The 49ers' Brock Purdy passed concussion protocol Saturday and will start Sunday's game against the Bengals. Purdy was placed in the protocol after feeling concussion-like symptoms on San Francisco's plane ride home late Monday night following the Week 7 loss to the Vikings. He missed Wednesday's practice but then was able to participate on a limited basis Thursday before practicing full Friday prior to passing the final step of the protocol Saturday.

The Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers after practicing in limited fashion all week. Per early Sunday reports, Lawrence is fully expected to play versus Pittsburgh but will once again wear a protective brace on his knee, as was the case in Week 7 against the Saints. Lawrence is reportedly feeling better this week and will have Jacksonville's Week 9 bye to further recover following Sunday. If he were to have a setback, C.J. Beathard would be set to handle Jacksonville's quarterback duties.

The Raiders' Jimmy Garoppolo is off the injury report ahead of Monday night's game against the Lions after finishing the week with two full practices following a Week 7 absence due to a back injury. Garoppolo's return will represent a boost for the fantasy prospects of the likes of Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers, while Brian Hoyer, who was largely ineffective in a spot start against the Raiders last week and eventually pulled for rookie Aidan O'Connell, will bump down to either the No. 2 or even No. 3 role.

The Titans' Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons after missing practice all week. As per beat writer reports, head coach Mike Vrabel plans to rotate both second-year quarterback Malik Willis and Will Levis frequently versus Atlanta, with both players having taken first-team reps this past week.

The Giants' Daniel Jones (neck) remains out for Sunday's game against the Jets despite practicing in limited fashion all week. As per Sunday reports, Jones' injury is not expected to be season-ending or even require a trip to short-term injured reserve, but he may still not be ready to return for another couple of games. Tyrod Taylor, who helped lead the Giants to their first win of the season in Week 7 against the Commanders, will draw his third straight start versus the Jets on Sunday.

RUNNING BACKS

The Dolphins' Raheem Mostert (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots after finishing the week with two limited practices following a Wednesday absence. As per early Sunday reports, Mostert is expected to play versus New England. If there were a setback, Jeff Wilson, who just made his season debut in Week 7 against the Eagles, and Salvon Ahmed would be in line to head up Miami's ground attack.

The Lions' David Montgomery (thigh) remains out for Monday night's game against the Raiders after missing practice all week. In his stead, Jahmyr Gibbs, who turned 20 touches into 126 total yards as the lead back in the Week 7 loss to the Ravens, will once again head up Detroit's ground attack with Craig Reynolds behind him as a complementary option.

The Browns' Jerome Ford (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after only getting in a limited Friday practice this week. As per early Sunday reports, Ford intends to play, but his status will come down to how he looks in pregame warmups. If Ford ultimately can't suit up, Kareem Hunt, Pierre Strong and Saturday practice squad call-up Jordan Wilkins will handle Cleveland's ground attack versus Seattle.

The Colts' Zack Moss (elbow/heel) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints after sandwiching a pair of absences around a limited Thursday session. As per early Sunday reports, Moss will test how his foot and heel feel when putting pressure on it in pregame warmups before a decision is made on his availability.

The Bears' Roschon Johnson is off the injury report ahead of Sunday night's game against the Chargers after practicing in full all week following a two-game absence due to a concussion. His return should lead to at least a modest decline in touches for D'Onta Foreman, who's been effective as the lead back over the last two games by gaining 154 rushing yards and two touchdowns while adding a receiving score on four receptions.

The Giants' Gary Brightwell (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. In his absence, Matt Breida should be locked into the No. 2 role behind Saquon Barkley, while Deon Jackson could hold onto a roster spot as the No. 3 back.

WIDE RECEIVERS

The Seahawks' DK Metcalf is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Browns after practicing in full all week following a Week 7 absence due to hip and rib injuries. Metcalf's return should lead to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who produced a 4-63-1 line in the Week 7 win against the Cardinals as Metcalf's replacement, returning to a No. 3 role, although the rookie could still draw a start if Tyler Lockett (hamstring) is unable to overcome his questionable designation.

The 49ers' Deebo Samuel (shoulder) remains out for Sunday's game against the Bengals after missing practice all week Jauan Jennings should be set for another start versus Cincinnati, while the likes of Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle could be prime beneficiaries in the form of extra targets.

The Seahawks' Tyler Lockett (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns but returned to a full practice Friday after missing the first two sessions of the week. If Lockett were to sit out, rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba would be set for a second straight spot start, this time alongside the returning DK Metcalf, but as per early Sunday reports, head coach Pete Carroll has stated that Locket is expected to play.

The Saints' Michael Thomas (illness) was added to the injury report Saturday after practicing in full all week. If Thomas isn't feeling well enough to play Sunday against the Colts, Rashid Shaheed should bump up to a No. 2 role and Chris Olave would become an even more appealing option against an Indianapolis defense allowing 241.3 passing yards per game.

The Chargers' Joshua Palmer (knee) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Bears after only managing a limited Friday practice this week. Per early Sunday reports, Palmer is a true game-time decision, but there is optimism the receiver will be able to play. If Palmer is unable to suit up, rookies Quentin Johnon and Derius Davis would be in line to bump up a notch on the depth chart and see an appreciable increase in targets alongside top receiver Keenan Allen.

The Commanders' Curtis Samuel (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles but managed consecutive limited practices to finish the week after a Wednesday absence. As per early Sunday reports, the versatile receiver is likely to play but must still prove he can move effectively during pregame warmups. If Samuel isn't able to suit up, Dyami Brown would be in line to step up to the No. 3 receiver role.

The Patriots' JuJu Smith-Schuster is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Dolphins after clearing concussion protocol Wednesday following a two-game absence. In Smith-Schuster's return, Kendrick Bourne could take a slight hit in targets while rookie Demario Douglas could slide to the No. 4 receiver role.

The Jets' Randall Cobb (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants after finishing the week with two limited practices. If Cobb can't suit up, rookie Xavier Gipson could slide into the No. 3 receiver role in addition to handling his usual return duties.

The Jaguars' Zay Jones (knee) remains out for Sunday's game against the Steelers after missing practice all week. In his ongoing absence, Jamal Agnew and Tim Jones could rotate No. 3 snaps, while Evan Engram could continue seeing a slight bump in short-area/mid-range targets.

The Texans' Robert Woods (foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Panthers after missing practice all week. Per early Sunday reports, Woods could miss multiple games. In the veteran's absence versus Carolina, Tank Dell and Noah Brown should bump up to the No. 2 and No. 3 receiver spots, respectively, behind top target Nico Collins.

The Texans' Xavier Hutchinson (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers but finished the week with two full practices. If Hutchinson can suit up, he might see a few more snaps than usual with Robert Woods (foot) sidelined.

The Rams' Ben Skowronek (Achilles) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Skowronek can't suit up, Austin Trammell and Demarcus Robinson could rotate No. 4 receiver snaps versus Dallas.

The Panthers' Laviska Shenault (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Texans after missing practice all week. In his absence, Terrace Marshall should be in line to move into the No. 4 receiver role.

The Chiefs' Justin Watson is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos after practicing in full all week following a Week 7 absence due to an elbow injury. Watson will return to an air attack that now once again includes Mecole Hardman, who made his return via trade from the Jets in Week 7 while Watson was sidelined.

The Broncos' Brandon Johnson (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. Tre'Quan Smith was called up from the practice squad Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Chiefs and could continue on the active roster as the No. 5 receiver during Johnson's absence.

The Cardinals' Greg Dortch (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens after missing practice Friday. If Dortch can't suit up, Andre Baccellia would be in line to serve in the No. 5 receiver role.

TIGHT ENDS

The Giants' Darren Waller (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Waller, who's played through the hamstring issue through multiple weeks, is unable to suit up, Daniel Bellinger would be in line to serve as New York's top tight end.

The Cardinals' Zach Ertz (quadriceps) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. His absence will push Trey McBride, who also filled in for Ertz during the latter portion of last season after the latter's knee injury, into the top tight end role.

The Saints' Juwan Johnson is off the injury report after finishing the week with a full Friday practice following a four-game absence due to a calf injury. Johnson, who has just seven receptions for 61 yards over three games this season, will return to the top tight end role beginning Sunday versus the Colts.

The Saints' Taysom Hill (chest) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after practicing in limited fashion all week. Per early Sunday reports, Hill is expected to be available in his usual versatile role. If there were a setback, the returning Juwan Johnson and Foster Moreau would be in line for more opportunities at tight end.

The Packers' Luke Musgrave (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings after only managing a limited Friday practice this week. If Musgrave can't suit up, Josiah Deguara and rookie Tucker Kraft would be in line to handle the majority of tight end work for Green Bay.

The Chargers' Gerald Everett (hip) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Bears but managed to progress to a full practice Friday after a limited session Thursday and a Wednesday absence. As per early Sunday reports, Everett is shaping up as a true game-time call. If he isn't able to suit up, Donald Parham would be in line to handle the majority of snaps at the position for Los Angeles with Stone Smartt serving as his backup.

The Colts' Kylen Granson (concussion) remains out for Sunday's game against the Saints but managed to work back to a limited practice Friday. In his absence, Drew Ogletree and Mo Alie-Cox are likely to handle the majority of Indianapolis' tight end duties versus New Orleans.

The Saints' Jimmy Graham (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after practicing in limited fashion all week. If he isn't able to play, Foster Moreau would be set for a slightly bigger role.

KICKERS

The Raiders' Daniel Carlson (groin) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Lions after only managing a limited Saturday practice this week. If Carlson appears to be trending toward a possible absence, the team will presumably make a move to promote James McCourt from the practice squad Sunday.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

The Packers' Jaire Alexander (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

The Colts' JuJu Brents (quadriceps) is out for Sunday's game against the Saints.

The Jaguars' Tyson Campbell (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

The Dolphins' Xavien Howard (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots. Per early Sunday reports, Howard may be leaning toward doubtful status, as he isn't yet fully healthy, but Miami has not ruled him out.

The Dolphins' Jalen Ramsey (knee), who was designated to return from injured reserve Oct. 18 but did not debut in Week 7, was officially activated Saturday and is expected to make his season/team debut Sunday against the Patriots.

The Steelers' Joey Porter (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

The Giants' Adoree' Jackson (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.

The Bears' Terell Smith (illness) is out for Sunday night's game against the Chargers.

The Patriots' Jonathan Jones (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

The Raiders' Nate Hobbs (ankle) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Lions.

Safeties

The Seahawks' Jamal Adams (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns.

The Panthers' Vonn Bell (quadriceps) is out for Sunday's game against the Texans.

The Jaguars' Andre Cisco (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

The Dolphins' Jevon Holland (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots. Per early Sunday reports, Holland isn't expected to play.

The Eagles' Reed Blankenship is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders after practicing in full all week following a Week 7 absence due to a rib injury.

The Bears' Jaquan Brisker (illness) is out for Sunday night's game against the Chargers.

The Chargers' Alohi Gilman (heel) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Bears.

The Bears' Eddie Jackson (foot) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Chargers.

The Saints' Tyrann Mathieu (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts. Per early Sunday reports, Mathieu is expected to suit up versus Indianapolis.

The Saints' Marcus Maye (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts. Per early Sunday reports, Maye is expected to suit up versus Indianapolis.

The Cardinals' Jalen Thompson (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

The Ravens' Marcus Williams (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

The Packers' Darnell Savage (calf) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum.

The Panthers' Xavier Woods (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans.

Defensive Linemen

The Steelers' Cameron Heyward (groin) was designated to return from injured reserve Thursday and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after working back to a full practice Friday following a limited Thursday session.

The Patriots' Deatrich Wise (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

The Eagles' Jordan Davis (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders.

The Texans' Sheldon Rankins (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Linebackers

The Commanders' Cody Barton (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum.

The Chiefs' Nick Bolton (wrist) was placed on injured reserve Saturday and could potentially be sidelined up to two months.

The Packers' De'Vondre Campbell (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

The Panthers' Brian Burns (elbow) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans. Per early Sunday reports, Burns, who suffered the injury in Thursday's practice, isn't fully healthy but is still likely to play.

The Panthers' Frankie Luvu (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans. Per early Sunday reports, Luvu is expected to play.

The Saints' Demario Davis (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts.

The Raiders' Divine Deablo (ankle) is out for Monday night's game against the Lions.

The Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.

The Rams' Ernest Jones (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.